Politics
Buhari not in charge of his government – Ndume
The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, said on Friday former President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of his government.
Ndume, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Todays, said the former president allowed his appointees to operate freely to the detriment of his government.
He, however, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to deliver the good for Nigerians.
He said: “I believe in President Tinubu, I think he can change things. The President here is in charge, that’s one thing with him.
READ ALSO: Ndume makes startling revelation on controversial presidential yacht
“Sometimes people even think Tinubu is too authoritative. No, he takes charge; unlike our former President who will just give you an assignment and will not look over you. That’s where the problem is, and he knows that. That was the mistake President Buhari did.
“He ended up confessing these days that he had more kleptocrats in his government. I said it before, and now he admitted it that there were some kinds of people that took over power to themselves. But in Tinubu’s government, you can’t do that.”
