Gov Sule presents 2024 budget estimate of N199.9bn in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday presented the 2024 budget estimate of N199.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

In his address at the event, Sule said N112 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure and N86 billion for capital spending in the appropriation bill tagged: Budget of Renewed Commitment.”

The governor said that the budget was aimed at completing ongoing projects as well as initiating new ones for the overall development of the state.

Sule said his administration’s programmes would be anchored on transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

He said: “I am delighted to lay before you a total budget size of N199.8 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

“A total sum of N112.9 billion representing 56 percent of the total budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court reverses Tribunal ruling, affirms election of Sule as Nasarawa governor

“A total of N86, 954,019,755.50 representing 44 percent of the total budget is set aside as capital expenditure for 2024.”

He added that the government had prioritized infrastructure development to improve the standard of living of the people.

“The budget for the various sectors is as follows: Administrative Sector: Education- N41.9billion, Health N27.5billion, Environment N5.5billion, Local Government N6.3billion, Finance N13.1billion.

“Trade and Investment N3.8billion, Ministry of Science and Technology N1.7billion, Ministry of Works- N22.7billion, Water Resources N41.9billion, Lands and Urban Development N8.6billion, State Assembly N4.3billion and Information, Culture and Tourism N 2.6billion,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now