NASS REPUBLIC: Akpabio versus Ndume saga. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, last week, claimed legislative superiority over the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), were reviewed within the week under review.

1. Ndume’s superiority claim over Akpabio



On October 29, Senator Ndume faulted Akpabio for ruling him out of order over a week ago, and thereafter, asserted that when it came to legislative experience, he towered above the former Akwa Ibom State Governor.

“My problem is the way he handled the situation and what happened the last time was misunderstood or taken out of context,” Ndume said when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics.

“The main problem is that I’m more experienced than him. When I tried to correct him…you don’t overrule your chief whip,” he added.

Ndume’s superiority claim may not be far from a jostle for relevance, especially as he considers himself an older player in the red chamber.

Incidentally, it raises concerns on whether Akpabio has enough administrative, and legislative experience to handle the Senate, or is merely being used as a willing tool for President Bola Tinubu’s smooth ride with the NASS.

Whatever be the case, Ndume’s perceived disposition towards the Senate President could well be his fighting strategy at ensuring that his interests in the upper house were protected.

Two other stories

2. Improving lives of Police officers



The House of Representatives on November 2, charged the Federal Government to address the deplorable living conditions of men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance presented by Hon. Murphy Omoruyi, during the plenary, in Abuja.

Omoruyi noted: “Between 2019 – 2022 more than N5 billion was spent by the Federal Government on the renovation of barracks. However, all efforts made to rehabilitate the barracks failed to achieve the desired results.”

Omoruyi’s revelation brings to fore the persistent challenge of bad leadership, highlighted more in monumental financial misappropriations by public officials.

Beyond calling on the Federal Government to address the mess the officers are in, the House, therefore, needs to initiate an investigative probe to ascertain how the large sums of money earmarked for the renovation was expended, or frittered away.

3. Ending ritual killing of girls



On November 1, the House of Representatives urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to exert efforts in ending the dangerous trend of killing of young girls for ritual purposes in the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of a matter of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, during plenary, in Abuja.

“These killings take similar patterns of dismembering the bodies of the victims whereby their vital organs are removed and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are young boys who might not be working alone but with strong cartels,” he said.

The recent ugly wave, no doubt, exemplifies the height of moral decadence and value deterioration in Nigerian society.

It serves as a call for parents to wake up in their duty of guiding, and instructing their children rightly.

The House, via the performance of its oversight function, should ensure that the long arm of the law surely deals with those caught in the evil act in order to serve as a deterrent to other evil-minded individuals.

Besides the killings, it is assumed to have already awakened the Police to heighten its intelligence in nabbing those perpetrating crimes of this nature.

Answer: Hon. Tajudeen Abass

Abass the disclosure, on October 30, 2023, at the 7th Convocation Ceremony organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies in collaboration with the University of Benin, held in Abuja. He is the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

