Police council confirms Egbetokun as substantive IGP

The Nigeria Police Council has confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police.

The Bauchi State Governor, Baba Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the police council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as acting IGP on June 19.

He replaced Usman Alkali Baba who had retired from the force after attaining the mandatory age of 60 years and 35 years in service.

Baba was appointed IGP by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021.

