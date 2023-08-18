IGP orders establishment of complaint response units in state commands

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the establishment of Complaint Response Units in state commands.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the IGP also approved the appointment of Mr. El-Mustapha Sani as the Head of CRU following the deployment of Markus Basiran as DC Homicide, Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos.

He said the decision on the establishment of CRU in state commands was aimed at achieving accountability and transparency in the police system.

The statement read: “El-Mustapha Sani, a seasoned officer with an exemplary record of service, brings a wealth of experience to this crucial role. His extensive background in complaint resolution in the Public Complaint Bureau of the Force Public Relations Department, coupled with his dedication to justice and fairness, makes him a fitting choice to lead the Complaint Response Unit.

READ ALSO: IGP orders attitudinal training for police officers

“In the same vein, the IGP reiterates his order that all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to establish Complaint Response Unit Offices in their respective State Commands Headquarters to boost his unwavering zeal to fight corruption and unprofessionalism.

“The IGP encourages all stakeholders, the public, civil society organisations, and other law enforcement agencies, to collaborate closely with Police Complaint Response Units and aid the smooth execution of their responsibilities of curbing misconducts, excesses, and unprofessionalism among police officers nationwide.

“He similarly stressed that the Force remains resolute in its pursuit of transparency, accountability, and the protection of citizens’ rights toward building public trust and fostering a harmonious relationship between the police and the people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now