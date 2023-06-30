IGP orders attitudinal training for police officers

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Friday, ordered the creation of a comprehensive training and curriculum for police colleges with emphasis on attitudinal and behavioral change for police officers.

According to Egbetokun, this was to enhance the professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust in police officers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on Friday, adding that the training would include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations to allow officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations.

The statement read: “The IGP expressed his commitment to enhancing the professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust in our law enforcement personnel. In line with this commitment, he has hereby set in motion machinery for the development of a comprehensive training program and curriculum for colleges and training schools that will place increased emphasis on attitudinal and behavioral changes, alongside physical and technical fitness.

“The IGP acknowledges that law enforcement is a multifaceted profession that requires not only physical strength and technical proficiency but also mental alertness and the highest standards of ethical conduct, empathy, and effective communication. The new training program will be designed to address the importance of attitudinal and behavioral changes, fostering a positive and community-oriented mindset among police personnel by instilling values such as integrity, and effective communication, emphasizing the significance of respectful and compassionate interactions with members of the public, enhancing interpersonal skills, conflict resolution techniques, cultural sensitivity, and de-escalation strategies aimed at enhancing the trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities we serve.

“Furthermore, the training program will include scenarios and simulations that replicate real-life situations, allowing officers to practice critical decision-making skills while considering the potential impact on community relations.”

According to Adejobi, the IGP expressed commitment to working closely with experienced trainers, subject matter experts, and community stakeholders to develop this comprehensive training programme.

