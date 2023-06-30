We remain loyal to the traditional institution, Shettima assures Sultan

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Friday, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu will remain loyal to the traditional institution in the country.

Shettima gave the assurance while speaking in Sokoto on Friday during a Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, adding that that the present administration in the country has high regard and respect for traditional leaders in the country.

He also informed the Sultan that the special visit was directed by the president to convey his Sallah greeting and best wishes to him.

“Your Eminence, we are here to seek your blessing and greet you as loyal subjects to the traditional institution.

“We will continue to respect our tradition leaders, we are always loyal and our respect to the institurion is unshakable,” the Vice President said.

Speaking further, Shettima urged that Gov. Ahmad Aliyu, should in no any circumstance allow any misunderstanding between him and the sultan.

“I have counselled the governor not to allow misunderstanding between him and our leader, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as well as always regard and respect the sultan.

“This is in the best interest of running an administration that is more acceptable to the people,” Shettima said, adding that there was the need for the Northern leaders to continue to embrace peace with one another toward facing the region’s lot of challenges.

“We are all aware of the numerous challenges in our region, ranging from insecurity and poverty, among many others.

“Therefore, we should embrace one another, join hands together in addressing our challenges for the best of the people, the region and the country in general,” he added.

The Sultan, on his part, appreciated the President and Shettima for the visit, while also assuring them of the Sultanate Council’s commitment to support the administration to succeed.

