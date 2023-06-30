Policemen arrested for running their vehicle over a man in handcuffs

The Edo State Police Command, on Friday, said it has arrested some policemen who ran their vehicle over a handcuffed middle-age man in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The incident was said to have happened on Thursday evening

In a video that circulated online on Friday, the handcuffed man was seen lying down in front of the police van. While some people engaged the policemen in a discussion, the driver of the police van drove away in a panic running over the man and dragging him along the road for a few metres.

Confirming the incident in a press statement on Friday, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the policemen have been arrested.

The statement read in part: “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it is aware of the trending video in the social media that shows some police officers with a Sienna vehicle used for police patrol that ran over a young man who was handcuffed.

Read also: IGP orders attitudinal training for police officers

“The facts of the incident as gathered preliminarily indicate that on 29/06/2023 at about 17:00hrs, ASP Magdalene Osayande reported at Ekpoma Divisional Police Headquarters, Ekpoma, Edo State that while on routine stop and search duty with her team of six policemen along Ihumudumu Road, Ekpoma, Edo State, intercepted a driver of unregistered Lexus car and demanded the vehicle particulars.

“Along the line, he became aggressive and refused to oblige the request of the Police operatives, but rather attacked them, inflicted injuries on them, and destroyed the police vehicle.

“However, he was arrested, handcuffed, and identified as one Success Ehimare before the incident that is currently trending in social media occurred. He was later taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment, and he is in good health condition.

“In light of the above, CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara has condemned the action of the policemen that he saw in the trending video, and he described their action as barbaric, inhumane, and unprofessional.

“He therefore gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma to identify, arrest, and bring to the State Police Headquarters Benin for brief and debrief. The officers have been arrested, and they are with the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now