Four injured in Rivers 2-storey building collapse

An appendage of a two-storey building on Thursday collapsed in Port Harcourt and injured four persons.

The building belonging to the 1708 Hotel in the Rumuoke area of the state capital collapsed at 6:15 a.m. when the residents were still asleep.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Emeka Woke, who visited the scene of the incident, said the government would take every measure to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the collapse.

He said: “Early this morning, the governor, Siminialaye Fubara, was informed about this building collapse and he directed that I immediately visit the site on his behalf and assess the extent of damage and report back to him.

“Having seen the building, the first thing we did was carry out a personnel audit, and from available records, no life was lost but we have been told that four persons sustained some injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.”

