One dead, 12 injured in Anambra multiple road accidents

A multiple road accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Umunya Odumodu Junction along the Nteje-Awka Expressway in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has left one person dead while 12 others were injured.

According to reports, two heavy-duty trucks, one Sienna commercial bus, one black Toyota car, and another unidentified commercial vehicle were involved in the accident, which occurred at about 12:40 pm on Saturday.

The commercial vehicles were said to be coming from Onitsha and heading to Enugu before the accident occurred, with the victims mostly from the commercial vehicles.

The acting Sector Public Education Officer of the Anambra State command of Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC}, Margaret B Onabe, confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to Onabe, five unidentified drivers were involved in the fatal crash, adding that the probable cause of the fatal crash was over-speeding.

She, however, said that only one person died in the crash, while 12 others who sustained varying degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.

She said: “The driver of the truck with registration number LSD 339 XA lost control as a result of speed, thereby causing multiple collisions of four other vehicles.

“About 26 persons comprising 20 male adults, and six female adults were involved in the crash. Injured victims were 12 comprising nine male adults and three female adults. One male adult was killed while 13 persons were rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje in collaboration with a team of Officers and men from Anambra Sector Command, Awka rushed the victim to Boromi and Divine Favour Hospital, Umunya. The dead victim is still trapped under the truck as of the time of this report.”

Onabe, who disclosed that the rescue team is still on the ground controlling traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared, said that the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, and the Head of Operations, DCC Okora Awassam had visited the crash scene.

“Efforts are being made to remove the trapped body. The fire service team has been contacted and is on the ground to prevent any fire outbreak.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wishes the injured victim a quick recovery.

“He seriously warned motorists to desist from speeding and ensure they drive within minimum safe speed to save their lives and that of other road users. Drive to save your life and the lives of others on the road,” she said.

