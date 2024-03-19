Soludo admits he refused to develop community due to political differences

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, opened up on refusing to construct a road in the Okpoko community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state because the member representing the area in the House of Representatives, Noble Igwe, was in an opposition party.

Soludo who stated this while inaugurating the recently constructed 12 km of roads in the area, openly confessed that whenever Igwe complained about the poor state of the road known as Nwokedi Street to him, he dismissed his complaints because he was in the opposition.

“I rejected the advice to develop Nwokedi Street because the House member representing the area was formerly in the opposition,” the governor told the crowd.

“As of the time he brought the poor state of the road to my attention and advised it should be repaired, he was in the opposition then, and I did not listen to him.

“But one day, I was taking a walk, one guy showed me a road which the honourable member representing Ogbaru constituency 1, Noble Chukwunoso Igwe, had spoken to me about and because he was an opposition, I could not do any thing on the road then.”

He however, said he had a change of mind and decided to embark on the road project after Igwe defected to the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“Today, Noble Igwe is in our party, and he is a mainstream member, so we have listened to him.

“When he was in the opposition, he was in the parlour talking but his voice could not be heard, but today, he is not only a mainstream member of our party, but he is right in the bedroom talking with us.

“You cannot be outside and be talking, you have to come inside the bedroom so that we can listen to you.

“Even if there is no money in Anambra, we wouldn’t mind using all the money in Anambra to develop Okpoko. Okpoko must be rebuilt. One of the reasons I became a governor was to give Okpoko identity,” he promised.

