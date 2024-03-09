Soludo breaks tradition, appoints Osun, Abia indigenes as perm secs in Anambra

In a move that is set to reshape the political landscape of Anambra state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed two individuals from outside the state as permanent secretaries.

Adebayo Ojeyinka, an indigene of Osun state, and Joachin Achor from Abia state, were among the 18 new permanent secretaries announced on Friday by the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime.

This decision marks a significant departure from tradition, where top civil service positions in Anambra have historically been reserved for indigenes of the state. The appointments come amidst ongoing reforms spearheaded by Governor Soludo, who has pledged to prioritize transparency, accountability, and meritocracy within the state government.

According to a press statement, the selection process for the new permanent secretaries was “meticulous and transparent,” involving a computer-based exam, a thorough search process, and one-on-one interviews with the governor himself. This personalized interaction, the statement explained, aimed to assess the candidates’ vision, aspirations, and alignment with the government’s objectives.

The statement read, “This personalised interaction allowed for a deeper understanding of the candidates’ aspirations, vision, and alignment with the government’s objectives, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation.

“It is imperative to note that historically, the selection of permanent secretaries solely rested with the prerogative of Mr Governor. However, this time, a deliberate shift towards a transparent search process was initiated.

“This change aimed to uphold principles of fairness, equal opportunity, and the identification of the most qualified candidates.

Read Also: Outcry forces Nigerian govt to suspend implementation of expatriate employment levy

“Even younger, very productive civil servants were appointed based on their exceptional abilities.

“This groundbreaking move by Soludo highlights his commitment to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity in Anambra State.

“The appointments of non-indigenes and individuals from other states demonstrate a willingness to tap into talent from all corners of the country, rather than limiting opportunities to only those who hail from Anambra.”

The inclusion of Ojeyinka and Achor has been met with mixed reactions. Some have lauded the decision as a progressive step towards a more inclusive and merit-based civil service. Ojeyinka himself, who has reportedly served in the Anambra civil service since 1995 after completing his National Youth Service Corps in the state, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

However, others have raised concerns about the potential implications for qualified indigenes who may be overlooked. It remains to be seen whether this is an isolated incident or the beginning of a larger shift in how top positions within the Anambra civil service are filled.

Governor Soludo’s decision is likely to be a topic of national discussion, with potential implications for other states grappling with similar issues of regionalism and representation within their administrations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now