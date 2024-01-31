Military committing terrorist attacks in South-East, IPOB alleged

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called out the Nigerian military for allegedly perpetrating terrorist attacks in Uli, Ihiala, Anambra State.

The spokesperson of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, in a statement issued on Tuesday, alleged that the military had burnt down many houses in Uli in the disguise of looking for criminals and the media did not report it.

Powerful also mentioned that the group has raised an alarm about the burning and destruction of homes and property at Umulolo in Okigwe LGA of Imo State by the military.

He noted that the South-Eastern Nigeria had been at the receiving end of several terrorist attacks which have caused mass murders, destruction of property, and disappearances of many youths from Nigerian security forces and their foot soldiers, and the herdsmen.

He added that the attacks have worsened with the All Progressives Congress (APC), governments under former President Muhammadu Buhari and now under President Tinubu.

The statement reads in part: “As of Sunday, January 28, 2024, the military invaded the peaceful community of Uli in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State and burnt down many homes and other property of Igbo indigenes and the media refused to report it.

“The question is, what has Ndigbo done to the Nigerian government and her murderous security forces to warrant consistent terrorism, attacks and humiliation at the slightest provocations? Does the Nigerian military burn down the houses of innocent people in other parts of Nigeria? Do they destroy property in Northern Nigeria when going after the terrorists and bandits ravaging the North?

“Why is the Nigerian government forcing Biafrans to belong to the same country that their security agencies are tormenting and terrorizing indiscriminately?”

