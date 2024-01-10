IPOB claims Dep Speaker, Kalu, using Kanu’s name for political gains, warns him

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, to stop using the name of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to pursue his political interest.

The federal lawmaker who has been championing calls for Kanu’s release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the past few weeks, had again on Sunday, while speaking with journalists at his country home in Bende, Abia State, called on IPOB and other militant groups in the South-East to lay down their arms as negotiations to release Kanu were in top gear.

“We plead with our brothers in the bush to lay down their arms. To get Kanu released is not about how much you talk about it in the pages of the newspapers or television, it needs strategic thinking and strategic steps to get it done.

“Wars are settled on round table. Time for peace has come, and we must embrace it. Time has come for Ndigbo to join the centre stage of national leadership,” Kalu said.

But in a statement on Wednesday by Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group knocked Kalu’s claims of working for the release of Kanu, saying the Deputy Speaker does not have genuine interest in securing the IPOB leader’s release as he was just using “IPOB and Kanu’s political persecution for his selfish political interest.”

“Kalu has constantly been on the print and social media claiming of working hard for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement reads.

“IPOB and Kanu have become a daily song for him, but he does not have any genuine interest in the IPOB struggle nor the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the Federal Government’s persecution and illegal detention.

“It is pathetic that some self-serving Igbo politicians are bent on destroying IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while other politicians from other zones are empowering their political agitation groups.

“If not for IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, many South-Eastern villages would have been occupied by terrorists.

“IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become a daily song for the APC stooges and political jobbers who do not have any genuine interest in IPOB struggle nor on the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the Federal government’s persecution and illegal detention.

“Hon. Kalu has found something of relevance to keep making headlines on the pages of Nigerian newspapers.

“The South-East people and the public should ignore Kalu and co. They cannot deceive the intelligent men and women in IPOB and Biafrans in general. We know their plans, and they will face the consequences of their actions when the right time comes.

“At this point of our struggle, we are not happy and would not be kind to anyone putting the life of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in danger for whatever reasons.

“In IPOB, we don’t forget, and we don’t forgive. Benjamin Kalu should be careful about his plans of working against IPOB members, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Those who perpetuate crime with the name of IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should understand that there will be consequences.

“Kalu should stop taking credit for the peace the South-East people experienced during this Christmas season.

“IPOB and ESN operatives ensured that it was peaceful celebrations in our region during this last Christmas season. IPOB made it open that the criminals should stay off Ndigbo during this Christmas season and not your meeting Benjamin Kalu.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s administration said that the court will decide Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fate. But after Kanu defeated them in their own court, the same government refused to release him.

“President Tinubu is following the same line to try him in his own court but Kalu has remained quiet, instead of telling the Federal Government to obey the court orders,” the statement said.

