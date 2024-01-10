Politics
Supreme Court dismisses SDP candidate’s appeal against Fintiri
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Umar Ardo, against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election.
The five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro dismissed the appeal after the counsel for the SDP candidate prayed the court to withdraw the case.
When the matter was called, a member of the panel, Justice Helen Ogunwumiju drew the attention of counsel to the appellants, Sylvester Imanogbe, to the fact that the appeal was incompetent.
He said: “This appeal is a waste of the court’s precious time because the petitioners did not only score a very insignificant votes of about 6,000 but did not show how the alleged non-compliance to the electoral laws and guidelines affected them or the outcome of the March 18 and April 16 rerun governorship election in Adamawa State.”
READ ALSO: A’Court dismisses SDP suit seeking to sack Adamawa governor, Fintiri
Imanogbe, thereafter, made an oral application for the withdrawal of the appeal.
Respondents in the appeal however did not object to the withdrawal and Justice Okoro subsequently dismissed it.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Aishatu Dahiru’s appeal was the only one pending in the apex court.
