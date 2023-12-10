SDP national chairman, Gabam decries insecurity in Zamfara

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has decried the unending insecurity in Zamfara State following a fresh killing in the state on Saturday.

Gabam who lamented the development while speaking on Sunday after picking up an award at the 2023 Excellence Award in Lagos, urged Nigerians to unite and bring about change for the peaceful co-existence of the country.

The SDP chair further expressed his concern over a situation where women are raped, kidnapped, and assaulted by bandits.

Gabam stated that he was heartbroken after watching a video clip of how women and girls were molested in Zamfara which he said was something that could not be explained.

“Just like the insecurity happening in Zamfara State is quite appalling, people get killed in their houses, their women raped, others taken away into villages,” Gabam said.

READ ALSO:Tribunal grants SDP access to Kogi governorship election materials

“I was watching a video clip of these bandits, which touched my heart, and I was shocked. So, I sent the video to an elder statesman, and he phoned me and said this situation could not be explained by anybody.

“So, for a people with history, religion, and culture to behave this way is disheartening. Even during the Dark Ages, this did not happen.

“And this is happening in Nigeria today. It is very pertinent to come back to our senses and make a change. In the last 40 years, many have the history of the North in terms of good behaviour.

“Anywhere one goes is afraid of his life; we have never been in this kind of situation.

“I urge all to ensure that Nigeria remains peaceful and developed at all times; if the country is in chaos, nobody can have free access to everyday activities,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now