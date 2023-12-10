Politics
SDP national chairman, Gabam decries insecurity in Zamfara
The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has decried the unending insecurity in Zamfara State following a fresh killing in the state on Saturday.
Gabam who lamented the development while speaking on Sunday after picking up an award at the 2023 Excellence Award in Lagos, urged Nigerians to unite and bring about change for the peaceful co-existence of the country.
The SDP chair further expressed his concern over a situation where women are raped, kidnapped, and assaulted by bandits.
Gabam stated that he was heartbroken after watching a video clip of how women and girls were molested in Zamfara which he said was something that could not be explained.
“Just like the insecurity happening in Zamfara State is quite appalling, people get killed in their houses, their women raped, others taken away into villages,” Gabam said.
READ ALSO:Tribunal grants SDP access to Kogi governorship election materials
“I was watching a video clip of these bandits, which touched my heart, and I was shocked. So, I sent the video to an elder statesman, and he phoned me and said this situation could not be explained by anybody.
“So, for a people with history, religion, and culture to behave this way is disheartening. Even during the Dark Ages, this did not happen.
“And this is happening in Nigeria today. It is very pertinent to come back to our senses and make a change. In the last 40 years, many have the history of the North in terms of good behaviour.
“Anywhere one goes is afraid of his life; we have never been in this kind of situation.
“I urge all to ensure that Nigeria remains peaceful and developed at all times; if the country is in chaos, nobody can have free access to everyday activities,” he concluded.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...