SDP, APC trade words over Kogi violence

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to stop the incessant attacks and carnages occasioned by the governorship campaign in the state.

The Director-General, New Media, SDP Campaign Council, Isaiah Ijele, made the call at a media briefing on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He was reacting to Tuesday night attacks by suspected political thugs in the Anyigba and Ankpa areas of the state.

Preparations for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State have been marred by violent clashes between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and SDP in the last few months.

At the briefing, the SDP chieftain lamented that innocent citizens are being maimed and killed across the state by sponsored political thugs.

He alleged that members and supporters of the SDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka, were constantly under attack sponsored by the ruling APC.

Ijele said: “There were gunshots through the night of Tuesday in Anyigba and Ankpa towns where houses and property of innocent SDP supporters were vandalised and destroyed.

“Our campaign Coordinator in Anyigba and his family were victims as they were chased away from their house and property destroyed, including his motorcycle in Tuesday night’s attack.

“As it’s now two persons are missing as a result of the attacks being unleashed on Ajaka’s supporters across the Kogi East.

“We are under siege, given the intimidation, harassment, and attacks on us simply because of the humongous support our governorship candidate is enjoying in the state.

“As law-abiding citizens, we are appealing to the President and the Inspector-General of Police to come to our aid by calling Governor Yahaya Bello to order.

“Election is not a war nor do or die affairs, but a game of numbers based on candidates’ pedigree and acceptability before the electorate.”

However, in a statement issued by the spokesman of its campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo, the APC denied sponsoring any attack against SDP supporters in the state.

Fanwo, who is also the state’s commissioner for information, said the allegations are without proof.

He said: “We are a government and our priority is to protect all the people of Kogi State, irrespective of political leanings.

“As a government, our concern and responsibility is to create an enabling environment for all to pursue their normal businesses.

“The SDP is a nest of funny birds that cry from the pain of their losses rather than the actions of anyone.

“We won’t glorify them and we won’t be dragged into their frivolities, gasping lies, and lack of direction.”

