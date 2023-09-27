Tribunal affirms Umo Eno’s election as Akwa Ibom governor

The Akwa Ibom governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Uyo on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Governor Umo Eno in the March 18 election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election ahead of his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, John Udoedehe.

The NNPP candidate challenged the outcome of the election over alleged widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC.

.Udoedehe also claimed that Eno was convicted by the Wuse Magistrate Court, Abuja, and therefore unfit to participate in the election.

However, the three-member panel headed by Justice Adekunle Adeleye dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

