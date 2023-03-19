INEC declares Umo Eno as winner of Akwa Ibom governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Umo Eno, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, who announced the results of the election on Sunday in Uyo, said Eno won in 29 out of 31 local government areas of the state to defeat Senator Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).



READ ALSO: INEC blacklists 100 ad hoc staff in Akwa Ibom

The PDP candidate scored 354,348 votes while Akpan got 136,262 votes in the exercise.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Akanimo Udofia, polled 129,602 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party representatives garnered 12,509 4,746 votes respectively.

