Politics
32-year-old Majakura defeats five times Yobe State speaker, Mirwa
Five times speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, lost his re-election bid to 32 years old Musa Lawan Majakura.
Mirwa, representing All Progressives Congress (APC) and Majakura, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contested to serve as the lawmaker representing Nguru state constituency II in Yobe State.
Majakura secured 6,648 votes to prevent Mirwa, who scored 6,466 votes, from returning to the Yobe State House of Assembly for the sixth time.
The returning officer, Habib Muhammad, announced Majakura as the winner of the election for Nguru state constituency II, ending the reign of Mirwa who was first elected into the Yobe State House of Assembly in 2003.
