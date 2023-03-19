Politics
Makinde declared winner of Oyo Gov polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proclaimed Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor in Oyo State’s March 18 election, the victor (INEC).
The incumbent governor defeated his opponents, which included Akinwale Tayo of the Labour Party (LP) and Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress, a sitting senator (APC).
Read also:Gov Makinde tears Oyo Accord Party apart
Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival who scored 256,685.
In his declaration of Makinde as winner, INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Prof Adebayo Simeon said, “That Makinde Oluseyi Abiodun of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected by the Returning Officer, Prof Adebayo Simeon on this day 19th of March 2023.”
Makinde is the last of the PDP G5 or Integrity Group with an election. Already, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), who have been in office for eight years each, all lost their senatorial bids while Nyesom Wike (Rivers) who is also completing his second term as governor didn’t run for any elective post.
