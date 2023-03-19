Party agents in Rivers protest, allege swap of election materials, doctored results

Angry party agents have revolted over what they termed swapping of election materials and doctored results in the governorship and State Assembly elections held on Saturday.

The aggrieved agents particularly protested results in Khana and Tai local government areas where they alleged that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) colluded with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to perpetuate the malpractice.

An agent for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), at the collation centre, said ballot papers allocated for the governorship poll in Ikwerre Local Council were diverted to Khana and Tai LGAs respectively, thereby disenfranchising voters.

He also stated that ballot papers meant for Akwa Ibom State were brought to Khana, and voter refused to use it, only for them to see results from the area.

They also cited a case of missing 25 BVAS machines which were reported on Friday, a day before the elections, saying it was a ploy by the PDP to further truncating the will of voters.

Another agent said opposition agents and supporters were chased away from some polling units in Rumueme, Rumekpirikom in Obio-Akpor Local Council of the state, as well as some parts in Port Harcourt City Local Council.

