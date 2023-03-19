Dapo Abiodun re-elected as Ogun governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.



READ ALSO: Gunmen attack polling unit, destroy ballot box in Gov Dapo Abiodun’s hometown in Ogun

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, who announced the results on Sunday, said Abiodun scored 276, 298 votes to defeat Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 262,383 votes in the election.

Abiodun was first elected as Ogun State governor in 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now