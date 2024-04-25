LGA election: Oyo orders half-day work Friday

The Oyo State government has ordered a half-day of work for all civil servants in the state on Friday.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

He said the decision was in connection with Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Olanrewaju said government offices would close by noon while the personnel covering essential services were expected to remain at their duty posts.

