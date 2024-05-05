Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 5, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. LP guber candidate, Akpata, ‘attacks’ Edo Gov Obaseki over selective swearing-in of judges
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has launched a scathing attack on Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for the delayed swearing-in of newly appointed judges.Read more
2. Idris vows to approve death penalty of convicted bandit informants
The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, said on Saturday he would sign the death warrant of anyone convicted for volunteering information to bandits in the state.Read more
3. ASUU splinter group, CONUA distances self from UniAbuja strike
The Congress of University Academics (CONUA), the University of Abuja Chapter, has distanced itself from the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the university.Read more
4. Lagos govt evicts squatters at Ikoyi Towers
The Lagos State government has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to squatters at the abandoned Ikoyi Towers to leave the building.Read more
5. Gunmen kill community head, set house ablaze in Kaduna
Gunmen on Thursday killed Malam Kabiru Mohammed, the village head of Marke in Dandamisa Ward, Makarfi local government area of Kaduna State.Read more
6. Suspected bandits kill 24 in Katsina communities
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night killed at least 24 persons and injured several others in four communities of Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.Read more
7. OPAY, Palmpay, others crack down on Crypto following CBN directive
In a move aligning with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent stance, several fintech companies have issued warnings to their customers regarding cryptocurrency trading.Read more
8. Fitch upgrades Nigeria’s credit outlook, says reforms offer hope, but challenges remain
In a vote of confidence for recent economic policies, global rating agency Fitch has revised Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) outlook to “Positive” from “Stable”.Read more
9. Police arrests 2 suspected fraudsters in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested two suspected fraudsters who allegedly specialise in defrauding members of the public.Read more
10. Champions! Real Madrid win 36th La Liga title as Barcelona lose
Real Madrid have emerged champions of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday after they thrash Cardiz and rivals Barcelona failed to win against Girona.Read more
