Business
Nigeria’s economic growth dropped to 2.98% in Q1 2024 —NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) the tool used to measure economic growth dropped to 2.98 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.
NBS made this known on Friday in its GDP report for Q1 2024.
The growth rate, the bureau said, is higher than the 2.31 percent recorded in the same quarter in 2023 but lower than the 3.46 percent recorded in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.
This Is A Developing Story, more details will be provided soon.…
By: Babajide Okeowo
