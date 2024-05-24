JUST IN: Gov Yussuf re-installs Sanusi as Emir of Kano (Video)

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday reinstated Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

This follows the passing of a bill by the state House of Assembly which has dissolved all five emirates created by former Abdulahi Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf presented the letter of reinstatement to Sanusi as 16th Emir of Kano, in effect, confirming his return as the authentic Emir.

While presenting the letter to Sanusi on Friday, Yusuf said it was to correct the unlawful removal of Sanusi in 2019.

“We return Sanusi out of conviction that he was victimized in 2019,” the governor said.

“We also return him as the rightful Emir of Kano, to continue the good job he was doing for the good of Kano people.”

Yusuf further noted that the process of reinstating Sanusi followed legislative process.

“Once a Bill is signed into law, it has become law and nobody can change that.

“Your reappointment was guided by the collective belief and judgement of your competency, dedication and zeal for the development of Kano State and it’s environs.

“By the powers conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Council Law of 1984 and 2024, and supported by the recommendation of the kingmakers, I have the singular pleasure to confirm the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and the head of the Kano Emirate Council,” the governor said.

“As you ascend the throne of the Kano Emirate of Kano State, you should be guided in your conducts by the teachings of Islam which you are known for,” he added.

