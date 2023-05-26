Kano governor-elect, Yusuf, declares assets ahead of inauguration

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, has declared his assets and liabilities in a completed form submitted on Friday to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in the state.

Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement in Kano.

The governor-elect said his decision to declare the asset was a demonstration of transparency and accountability that would form the bedrock of the incoming administration in Kano State.

He said: “Today, I have fulfilled the constitutional obligation of declaring my assets before assuming office on May 29.

“Public office is a service to humanity and I am always ready to serve, having won the confidence of the good people of Kano State.”

