Politics
Abuja court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s Inauguration over age falsification, citizenship
A suit filed by persons seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima has been dismissed by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
The trio of Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Anongu Moses had approached the court to stop the inauguration over alleged age falsification and citizenship status in the documents Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Read also: JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Tinubu/Shettima
Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on Friday, held that the suit was frivolous and an abuse of the court process
According to Justice Omotosho, the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to file the suit, adding that the court could not exercise jurisdiction to hear it because it relates to a presidential election.
