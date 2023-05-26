Abuja court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s Inauguration over age falsification, citizenship

A suit filed by persons seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima has been dismissed by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The trio of Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Anongu Moses had approached the court to stop the inauguration over alleged age falsification and citizenship status in the documents Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Read also: JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Tinubu/Shettima

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on Friday, held that the suit was frivolous and an abuse of the court process

According to Justice Omotosho, the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to file the suit, adding that the court could not exercise jurisdiction to hear it because it relates to a presidential election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now