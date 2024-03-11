Govt renames Minna airport after Tinubu

The Federal Government is to rename the Minna Airport in Niger State after President Bola Tinubu during the inauguration of the airport today, Monday, March 11.

The State Commissioner for Information, Binta Mamman, who disclosed this during a press conference held on Sunday at the Government House, Minna, said the airport which was formerly known as the Abubakar Imam Airport, will now be known as the Bola Tinubu International Airport after the official inauguration.

“All is set for the Niger State Government to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Minna, the state capital,” Mamnan said.

“During the President’s visit, he will commission the remodelled and upgraded terminal at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport,” she said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the remodelling of the airport was originally a project of the federal government but due to delay in completion, the state government had to take over the project after consultation with relevant authorities for speedy completion and will serve as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja due to the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory.

Also speaking at the media parley, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aminu Takuma, who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Governance and Reform, Dr. Isah Adamu, said the decision to rename the airport after Tinubu was as a result of the President’s support to the state since coming into office.

