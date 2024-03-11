Nigerian universities brace for warning strike as unions protest unpaid salaries

Two major university staff unions in Nigeria, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), have declared a seven-day warning strike beginning March 18th, 2024.

This action comes in response to the federal government’s alleged failure to pay their members’ salaries for the past four months.

This followed the resolution of the joint action committee of the two unions after a meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement follows a meeting of the unions’ National Executive Council (NEC) where members reportedly expressed unanimous frustration. SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, is quoted as stating that members “will not accept this injustice” and demanded a scientific explanation for the withheld salaries.

The warning strike could disrupt various university operations, including administrative services, maintenance, and security. The unions have threatened to escalate the action to an indefinite strike if the government fails to address their grievances within the seven-day window.

This development comes after a nationwide strike by the unions in 2022 with the current situation suggesting unresolved issues regarding salary payments. The impact of the strike could be significant, potentially affecting thousands of university employees and hindering the smooth running of institutions across the country.

