NASU begs Tinubu to order payment of withheld salaries

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Monday urged President Bola Tinubu to order payment of its withheld four months salaries.

The NASU President, Mr. Hassan Makolo, made the call during an emergency meeting of NASU branch chairmen and Inter-University Centres in Abuja.

He said the call was to ensure industrial harmony in the sector.

President Tinubu had last year ordered the payment of withheld salaries of the unions that embarked on strike during ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NASU president recalled that other unions have been paid the four months withheld salaries.

Makolo said: “We went on strike that was forced on us by the government and we followed all due process.

“We signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) where it was agreed that no one would be victimised.

“But no payment of the four months’ salaries arrears to us is victimisation.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the appropriate government agencies that our four months withheld salaries should be paid to allow industrial peace and harmony.”

He, however, urged the branch chairmen and others to stand for what was just and ensure none of their members was shortchanged.

In his remark, the General Secretary of NASU, Mr. Peters Adeyemi, expressed shock that the union members were yet to get the four mothers withheld salaries while other unions have been paid in full.

He said: “It was shocking that just a few weeks ago; we were informed that the office of the Chief of Staff approved the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to make the payment.

“To go ahead and pay the four months’ salaries to one of the unions in the universities.

“We asked ourselves was there a contradiction in the pronouncement of government and its functionaries.”

