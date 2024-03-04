Tinubu returns to Abuja after Qatar trip

President Bola Tinubu on Monday night returned to the country after an official visit to Qatar.

The presidential NAF 001 jet that conveyed the President touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7:00 p.m.

President Tinubu left the country for the Gulf State on February 29.

In Qatar, he witnessed the signing of several agreements aimed at boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas.

On his return to the country, Tinubu was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top government officials.

Also at the airport were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, among others.

