Tinubu directs Qatari investors to report any official demanding bribe from them

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, told Qatari captains of industry to report any Nigerian official who demands any form of bribe before allowing them to do business in the country.

According to the President, Nigeria would no longer be held back by its past dotted with bureaucratic bottlenecks and corruption that stifled the ease of doing business.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me,” Tinubu said at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha, on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu also assured the international business community that Nigeria is ready for serious business, as his administration will deal decisively with any entrenched interests in the country that undermine investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

President Tinubu also pledged to remove all bottlenecks standing in the way of profitable and legitimate enterprise, saying: “Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionising investment promotion.”

He further told Qatari investors that Africa’s largest economy and its systems are being reformed and upgraded, asking Qatar businessmen to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business endeavour moving forward with full assurance of their direct access to him.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past.

“Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past because there is no obstacle in the future,” he assured.

Tinubu also assured investors that their money would find easy mobility in and out of the economy.

“We are removing obstacles today, and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles.

“We have done so much within nine months. And I assure you, it is free entry, and free exit.

“Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” the President stated.

The President noted that the war against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria had been significantly strengthened with the appointment of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, as National Security Adviser.

“We have a man who has won many global awards for anti-corruption as an anti-corruption czar.

“My responsibility is to tell you that Nigeria is open for business and to assure you that your investments are safe in our hands. We have men and women of great reputation here. And we believe we can forge a good committee that will advance our discussions to fruitful conclusions.

“A nation is an artificial entity unless there are good people to drive it. People build great nations and we have great people. We are ready,” the President affirmed.

Speaking further, President Tinubu said Nigeria possesses vast opportunities in various fields.

“We have oil and gas; we have solid minerals. I do not see why we cannot become prolific partners in exploring iron ore, as well as steel production, and energy across the board.

“I am here to give you assurances in all spheres: tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and in many other opportunities that abound around us. Do not be the investor who misses out on the golden opportunity we present,” he added.

Welcoming the Nigerian delegation in the presence of Qatari captains of industry, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, said his country looks forward to exploring opportunities in Nigeria, owing to its population demography and market.

Al Thani said this is important as Qatar seeks to prioritise new investments in low-carbon initiatives, mineral products, petroleum chemicals, industry, and consumables.

“We look forward to working with our Nigerian counterparts to achieve our joint objectives in these sectors,” the Minister remarked.

