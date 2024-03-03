Police arrest 15 suspects, recover 26 bags of maize looted from FCT ARD warehouse

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 15 suspects who allegedly took part in the looting of a warehouse belonging to the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Sunday morning.

The command also said 26 bags of maize have been recovered.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh said: exhibits such as twenty-six (26) bags of maize, five (5) motorcycles, and some vandalized aluminum roofings were recovered from the suspects.

She said: “The FCT police command is fully informed about the impulsive attack on Agric Department Strategic food store located at Tasha, Abuja, on 2/03/2024 by some irate mobs, which resulted in the vandalism and looting of the warehouse.

“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environ and the situation is very much under control

“Fifteen(15) suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management

Ripples Nigeria reports that the warehouse was attacked and looted by residents of the FCT on Sunday morning.

Though it was earlier reported that the warehouse belonged to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the agency refuted the report, saying the warehouse does not belong to it.

A statement from NEMA, however, said its Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed has directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations to strengthen security in and around the Agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide to forestall any breach.

