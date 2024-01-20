SSANU puts pressure on Tinubu to deliver on minimum wage promise

Patience is wearing thin for Nigerians, but a glimmer of optimism remains that President Bola Tinubu possesses the expertise to navigate the country’s economic challenges.

This was the message conveyed by Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), during a press briefing at the University of Ilorin on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 72nd Zonal Executive Council meeting of the association, Ibrahim urged Tinubu to keep his promise of implementing a new minimum wage for workers in the first quarter of 2024.

He stated, “Though we are aware of the state of the economy which is currently at its lowest ebb, the new government has what it takes to do the right thing. Every Nigerian today knows what he is going through.

“The economy is not doing well. The purchasing powers of workers are at their lowest ebb and the security situation also becoming something else. However, we are optimistic that there is a new government and they have come with vigour.

“They have also displayed that they have what it takes to do it. We are happy that there are a lot of pronouncements to the effect that issues about workers are going to be handled through wage awards. President Tinubu did mention that within the first quarter or so of this year, we are going to have a new minimum wage.”

The promised minimum wage increase, a key campaign issue for Tinubu, carries significant weight in this context. Rising inflation has eroded purchasing power, leaving many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet. Delivering on this promise within the stipulated timeframe could solidify public trust and demonstrate the government’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by workers.

However, Ibrahim’s call for action also serves as a reminder of the pressure mounting on the new administration.

