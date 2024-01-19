Police arrests Abuja notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Phillips

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Philip.

The suspect who has been terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states was arrested in Kaduna on Thursday and handed over to the FCT Command on Friday for further investigation.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night.

She said: “The FCT Police command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday, 18th January 2024.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today, Friday 19th January 2024, and is currently in police custody.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now