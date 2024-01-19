Nigerian govt reviews recruitment guidelines in NSCDC, NCoS, 2 others

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said on Friday the Federal has reviewed the recruitment guidelines for four para-military agencies in the country.

The minister disclosed this at a meeting with the board of Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire and Correctional Services in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo, who was represented at the meeting by the Secretary of the board, Ahmed Ja’afaru, listed the agencies as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS).

He also revealed that 35 percent of slots had been allotted to women in the agencies.

This, according to him, was to ensure that women take active participation in the agencies.

He said: “The recruitment will be done in the agencies in such a way to make sure that gender is considered based on Federal Character.

“As you are all aware, the portal is open and will close on January 31. We have reliably gathered that scammers are at work again, people are collecting money from the unsuspecting applicants.

“The board has also already commenced a process for 2024 promotions. So, we will draw the list of all the officers that are due for 2024.

“And very soon we will bring out the timeline for the promotions in the respective four services under the purview of the board.

“We are going to do it in such a way that training will be given priority in career progression and people will be rewarded for hard work and emphasis will be based on capacity building.

“This is to ensure that promotions are not a reward for redundancy but for active participation and contributions to career progression.”

