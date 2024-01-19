Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill soldiers, 2 others in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed four persons, including two soldiers in Okokolo community of Agatu local government area of Benue State on Thursday.

Residents told journalists on Friday that the soldiers in an ambush attack in the community.

One other soldier was seriously injured in the attack.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct local council chairman, PA, others in Benue

However, a member of the state House of Assembly from the area, Godwin Abuh Edoh, told journalists two people were killed in the attack.

He added that several others were injured by the attackers.

But the spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now