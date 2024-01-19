News
Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill soldiers, 2 others in Benue community
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed four persons, including two soldiers in Okokolo community of Agatu local government area of Benue State on Thursday.
Residents told journalists on Friday that the soldiers in an ambush attack in the community.
One other soldier was seriously injured in the attack.
However, a member of the state House of Assembly from the area, Godwin Abuh Edoh, told journalists two people were killed in the attack.
He added that several others were injured by the attackers.
But the spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, said the incident has not been reported to the command.
