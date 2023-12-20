IPOB militant wing, ESN, lists vigilante outfits, Ebube-Agu, others it’ll soon go after

The armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN) has issued a warning to herdsmen, thugs, vigilante outfits and others operating in the South-East as it marks its third anniversary.

The security outfit also warned the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, to stop the alleged abduction of people in the state, adding that it would soon come after these set of people if it’s warning is not heeded.

A statement by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful on Tuesday, demanded the disbandment of all political thugs and vigilante outfits, including the Ebubeagu militia established by South-East governors.

The group further ordered all alleged government-sponsored criminals, car-snatching gangs, kidnappers and rapists operating in Imo and Anambra States to vacate their camps.

The statement reads in part: “The Fulani herdsmen and their Miyetti Allah sponsors parading around Abia, Akwa Ibom and Igweocha, Anambra, Delta, Enugu, and Ebonyi axes especially at the Lokpanta area must be stopped.

“They are now involved in highway robbery and kidnapping. Most of the highway robberies and kidnaps along the Enugu-Umuahia-Aba- Port Harcourt Expressway were carried out by these Fulani bandits. Lokpanta Cattle Market is the main hideout of these Fulani bandits.

“This warning also goes to the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, who have left their primary responsibility of securing Anambra State but have taken to crime and illegal abduction and murdering of IPOB members in Anambra State. If you do not stop your murderous actions, we will have no choice but to confront you.

“All political thugs and illegal security outfits formed to go after Biafrans must be disbanded with immediate effect. Ebubeagu militia in Imo State must be disbanded now.

“This Ebubeagu was responsible for the mass killing and burning of innocent people’s houses within Biafraland, especially in Imo State.

“All the government-sponsored criminals, cannibals, car snatching gangs, kidnappers, and rapists operating in Imo and Anambra States are hereby given marching orders to vacate their camps in the Eastern Region as soon as possible.

“All the traditional rulers and politicians who are seriously facilitating the resettlement of Fulani herdsmen in our communities should be ready for us.

“Come next year, we shall forcefully impose harsh punishment on those conniving with Fulani herdsmen and enemies of our land to occupy our ancestral land.”

