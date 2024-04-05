Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill scores, raze houses

The bloodletting across the country spread to Kogi State in the early hours of Friday, as gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, invaded Agojeju-Odo, a community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing scores of residents.

According to reports, the gunmen, who were fully armed, surrounded the community and opened fire, killing and burning houses.

A community leader, who escaped by the whiskers, but preferred to remain anonymous, said they were caught unawares, adding that 27 corpses have been recovered so far.

He also revealed that some local vigilante men have moved into the bush looking for missing persons.

The community leader also explained that rumour had been rife in the past three weeks of the possible invasion which was brought to the attention of the recently appointed Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman, Mark Edibo, but they were assured of safety and protection.

He said: “There was a misunderstanding between a young man in Agojeju-Odo with a Fulani herder on his farm after cattles ate up his yam tubers which resulted in a fight; the caretaker chairman intervened.

Read also: Actress Beverly Osu shares real reason she dropped out of Babcock University

“Since then, the herders vowed that they will mobilize and get back and there has been apprehension,” the community leader said.

Comfirming the invasion, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya said the Commissioner of Police in the state has immediately drafted the tactical squad to the scene to restore normalcy.

According to him, the tactical squad which comprises Mobile Police, Soldiers and Vigilante men, were drafted after a distress call and they are currently on ground.

The Police Spokesman, however, could not confirm the number of dead persons.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now