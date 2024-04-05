Ododo, APC to open defence on Kogi election April 15

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) will open their defence on the petition challenging the outcome of last year’s governorship election at the state’s election tribunal sitting in Abuja on April 15.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, are challenging Ododo’s victory in the November 16, 2023 election over alleged irregularities.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu fixed the date after SDP and Ajaka closed their case after calling 25 witnesses.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is also expected to open its defence in the matter with two witnesses.

When the case was called on Friday, INEC, Ododo and APC’s lawyers opposed the move by the petitioners’ counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), to lead the witness, Edidiong Udoh, a Digital Forensic Expert, in evidence.

READ ALSO: Court of Appeal relocates Kogi election tribunal to Abuja

The trio of Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), Alex Iziyon (SAN) and Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), who appeared for INEC, the governor and APC argued that the petitioners did not list the name of the witness in their proof of evidence and that the witness statement on oath was not front-loaded alongside the petition.

They also contended that the petitioners served the reports of the witness’ analysis on them 20 minutes before the commencement of the proceedings.

But Okutepa insisted that the forensic expert was listed on Page 56 of the petition as item 10, saying his statement was also front-loaded.

He, however, admitted that the report was served on the respondents a few minutes before the proceedings.

The lawyer, therefore, urged the tribunal to allow him to lead Udoh in evidence and stand down the matter for 30 minutes for the respondents to study the report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now