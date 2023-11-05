INEC promises to upload Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election results on IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday night assured Nigerians that the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States would be uploaded in real-time to the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The INEC Acting Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mary Nkem, stated this on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security in Abuja.

She said the commission has put plans in place to guarantee early deployment of sensitive materials to polling units at least 24 hours before the election.

Nkem stressed that all the challenges experienced during the last elections had been addressed by INEC.

She revealed that sensitive materials would be moved from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) vaults to the three states by Monday.

The official said: “Rather than people moving from the local government headquarters to the various polling units, they are moved closer to the polling units where they are going to work. So, I can assure you that God willing, we will deploy early.

“We had a review and all of these things that went wrong in the last elections were identified. Well, there was a glitch, technology, and it will interest you that if you go to the IReV now, all of those results are on the IReV. Just that they could not be uploaded in real-time but they were uploaded later on and we can assure Nigerians, because even the mock that we conducted, within two hours, all the results were on the IReV.”

