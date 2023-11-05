Guber poll: IGP orders deployment of vehicles, others to Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of 220 operational vehicles to Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in the states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He listed the vehicles to include water canon carriers and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

Egbetokun also ordered the release of helmets, bulletproof vests and tear gas canisters for operatives to be deployed for the elections.

Adejobi said: “The idea is to intensify security arrangements and to ensure smooth electioneering processes in the three states.

“The IGP had earlier organised training for the police officers to be involved in the election security management ahead of the elections.

“He also sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

“He urged stakeholders to embrace peace; uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding during and after the elections.”

