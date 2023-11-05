Businessman excretes 86 wraps of heroin in NDLEA custody

A 50-year-old businessman, Nwokolo Ifeanyi, has excreted 86 pellets of heroin weighing 1.330kg in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) custody.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said Ifeanyi was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while travelling to Amsterdam, Netherlands, via Paris on October 29.

Babafemi said: “The suspect who travelled from Lagos to board the flight in Abuja was subsequently kept under observation for some days during which he excreted the drugs.”

“NDLEA operatives attached to courier firms also intercepted 22 parcels of cocaine on October 30. The drugs were concealed in the walls of a carton containing woven local fabrics popularly called ‘Aso Oke,’ heading to Jeddah.

“On November 4, NDLEA operatives stormed the Obada Sawmill Forest in Owena-Ijesa, Oriade local government area of Osun State where they arrested one Monday Sylvester (37).

“Sylvester was arrested on 6.01 hectares of Indian hemp which was destroyed and 489.8kg already processed weed recovered.

“NDLEA operatives in Edo raided a trans-loading point inside Avbiosi Forest in Owan West Local Government Area where 603kg of Indian hemp were seized.

“In Ogun, NDLEA officers recovered a Toyota Sienna bus from a ditch at Ajebo Area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on November 3.

“A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 460kg of Indian hemp.

“At Olagunju Street in Mushin area of Lagos, NDLEA seized 116.5kg of Indian hemp belonging to a suspect still at large.”

