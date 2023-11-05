NDLEA seizes tramadol pills, codeine syrup worth N13bn in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 14.5 million pills of tramadol and bottles of codeine syrup worth more than N13 billion in Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the drugs were intercepted from cartels operating in Amuwo Odofin, Idumota and at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) shed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, within three days.

He said the first seizure was made at House 8/10 Hon. Wahuha Avenue, Divine Estate, Ago Palace Way area of Amuwo Odofin on October 29.

Babafemi said: “In the house, 490,000 pills of tramadol and 81,519 bottles of codeine syrup were seized.

“In another raid on October 31, NDLEA operatives swooped on a secret warehouse operated by a billionaire trader at Idumota, Lagos, Nwaoha Anayo, and seized 12.8 million pills of tramadol.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests Hong businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin in Abuja

“Anayo himself lives at Onitire in the Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos.

“In the third burst, NDLEA arrested six members of a syndicate using their official cover to facilitate the smuggling of illicit drugs through the SAHCO warehouse into the country. At least 1.2 million pills of tramadol were seized from the syndicate in a painstaking operation that lasted weeks.

“The six suspects already in NDLEA custody are Oladele Sanya-Olu, Lawal Temitope, Sanamo Daniel, Udeh Monday, Musa Mutalib, and Evans Icibor.

“Three other suspects – Sarki Salami, Abdullahi Aliyu (aka Aboki), and Monday Anwal – are currently on the run and have been declared wanted by the NDLEA.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now