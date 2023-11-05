Lagos govt shuts Ogba City Mall, Ajah Market over poor waste disposal

Lagos State government has shut down the Ogba City Mall in Ikeja over poor waste disposal.

A combined enforcement team of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, and the Lagos Government Special Environmental Corps (KAI) also shut down the Ajah market in Eti-Osa local government area of the state.

The Director of Public Affairs, LAWMA, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the agencies also demolished shanties and illegal traders’ structures around the Ajah BRT corridor and Ajah Jubilee Bridge.

In his remark on the exercise, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the enforcement was a continuation of the administration’s onslaught on filth and indiscriminate waste disposal by markets and business facilities across the state.

He said: “We are stepping up action on this administration’s zero tolerance for filth and reckless waste disposal by traders and business facilities.

“We have continuously warned business owners to expect action if they refuse to do the needful to sustain the environment.”

The commissioner said the state government would not relent in the pursuit of the lofty objective for the good of the public.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the campaign was a continuous exercise and advised markets and business stakeholders to ensure clean and hygienic premises.

“For the umpteenth time, we are encouraging all business owners and markets to shun filth and put measures in place to guarantee responsible waste disposal in their places of operation,” he said.

