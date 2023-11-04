News
Lagos govt cancels 50% slash in BRT, others
The Lagos State government has cancelled the 50 percent slash in transport fares on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and others in the state.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the reduction of transport fares for state-owned buses on July 31 to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the state.
He also directed a 25 percent reduction for commercial buses on all routes to reduce the hardship caused by the policy.
The measure took effect on August 2.
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced a reversion to the old transport fare effective from November 6 in a public notice on Saturday.
“The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday
“Starting from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate,” LAMATA wrote.
