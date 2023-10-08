Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets on Lagos Island

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of the Jankara and Bombata markets in Lagos Island to allow for the free flow of water into the drains.

The governor gave the directive during the inspection of flooded areas in Lagos Island on Sunday.

He said: “There will be zero-tolerance and as from Monday, the Ministry of Environment will start giving demolition notices to all the stores that have been built on the drains and on all existing drains.

“They have built shops on all the drains and that is why we are having these problems of flooding and environmental pollution.

“We cannot let a few people risk the lives of the larger number of us.”

He lamented that illegal structures erected in the markets had blocked the drainage channels and caused flooding.

The governor stressed that the markets must give way to allow for urban regeneration and to end perennial flooding in the area.

He told squatters and those involved in illegal activities that the government would take over and clean up the markets to enforce its zero tolerance for illegal activities.

Sanwo-Olu also observed that the Pelewura Market was currently harbouring a large number of squatters.

“We are going to give them adequate notice. We are going to work with our concessionaires and the local government, and all the stakeholders will be brought on board.

“We will all agree as to when that demolition and evacuation will start.

“I have given them the first notice already and I will give them the opportunity as stakeholders, for us to know when that final demolition will take place,’’ Sanwo-Olu added.

