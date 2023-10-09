Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, regains freedom after two years

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has regained his freedom from the Beninese authorities.

Igboho reavealed this on Sunday in an interview with The Tribune, stressing that he was now legally free to leave Cotonou to Nigeria and other countries.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few months back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria” Igboho said.

His freedom is coming after two years of trial by the Beninese government.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Igboho’s troubles started when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty in March 2021.

He had initially started a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of South-West states and went on to call on Yoruba people in Hausa/Fulani or Igbo territories to return home.

He, however, fled Nigeria in July 2021 after a night raid on his Ibadan residence by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He was later arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic while attempting to flee to Germany.

